About Country Peddler

We are a 100% advertising & promotions weekly publication that is hand-delivered to homes of Warren County, KY. Established in 1971, we're your community shopping guide, filled with all the best deals, savings, coupons, specials, bargains, and more that help you make your dollar go a little further. Filled with the best classifieds, you can also pick up the Country Peddler at newsstands in Logan, Butler, Edmonson, Simpson, Ohio, Barren & Allen Counties



Deadline: Monday, 5pm